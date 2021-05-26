Tenille Arts admits hitting the road will be a relationship adjustment after always being together

Here are some of the records set by this year’s CMT Music Awards winners. Carrie Underwoodwon video of the year for the ninth time for “Hallelujah,” on which she teamed with John Legend. Underwood has more wins in this category than any other artist. (Taylor Swift and Keith Urban are tied for second place with three each.) This is the first time a collab video has won for video of the year. Legend is the first Black artist, and in fact the first non-country artist, to win in this category. (Oddly, the Underwood/Legend video didn’t win for collaborative video of the year. It was nominated, but lost to the Young/Brown video.)