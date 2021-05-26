Cancel
Relationship Advice

Tenille Arts admits hitting the road will be a relationship adjustment after always being together

By Monica Rivera
 15 days ago
Tenille Arts is ready to hit the road as part of Lady A’s What A Song Can Do tour but she admits it will require some adjustments after more than a year off the road. Arts spent most of her time in quarantine with boyfriend, Tyler Corrado, who she’s been dating for two years. The couple grew closer… like really close after spending so much time together amid the pandemic (we’re talking like waxing each other’s nose hairs close).

