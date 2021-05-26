Cancel
Hendersonville, NC

Massive quartz cluster stolen from North Carolina gem mine sparks search, police say

By Bailey Aldridge
The State
 15 days ago

Police in Western North Carolina are on the hunt for a large quartz crystal cluster they say was stolen from a gem mine. The gem is believed to have been stolen from the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine in Hendersonville sometime between Friday and Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

