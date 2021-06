West Ham could be on the verge of signing Patson Daka from RB Salzburg. With only Michail Antonio left to fill the striker role, where does Daka fit in?. For starters, don’t hold your breath as West Ham begin the 2021 summer transfer window. Whether it’s true or not, the Hammers will certainly be linked to a plethora of strikers (*checks note from the last window) from now until the window closes later this year. For now, let’s start with the rumor and how the 22-year-old could fit into Moyes’ system.