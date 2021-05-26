Cancel
Greer, SC

Take a trip down memory lane at Benson Classic Car Show 2021 on May 29

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet revved up for a trip down memory lane this weekend at the 14th Annual Benson Classic Car Show. The show benefitting Greer Community Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program will be held on Saturday, May 29, from 10 am until 2 pm at Benson Fiat, 500a W. Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. The event is free to the public and features a tour of the Benson “Memory Lane” Museum and its collection of cars, motorcycles and pedal cars.

