Subaru has made its reputation by offering a good value proposition, with standard all-wheel drive across its lineup and targeting the highest possible safety ratings. It’s not surprising, then, that the company would follow this strategy with the Legacy as a way of helping it succeed in a highly competitive market segment. It’s one of the few sedans in its class to offer all-wheel drive for less than $30,000, and it earned the highest possible crash-test ratings from both U.S. agencies that do such testing. By other metrics, however, it struggles. Its performance on the track and during everyday driving fails to impress, the interior design and materials are dated, and several upscale features that have become common in other mass-market cars are missing from Subaru’s family sedan.