Alligator TPMS Supports Chevy Volt, Colorado Models

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now support auto-learning on the 2019 Chevy Volt and 2021 Chevy Colorado. These vehicles are among the first GM mid-sized models to have both an auto-relearn feature for the TPMS, and also a fill-assist feature, the initial ones being the new Chevy Corvette C8 and full-size SUVs (Tahoe, Suburban, etc). Auto Learn allows the vehicle to automatically locate TPMS sensor locations after a tire rotation has been completed or after installing new sensors. Also offered is a Tire Fill Alert System that indicates via audial and visual cues when a tire is being inflated and when it’s been filled to the recommended psi. When filling a tire, the turn signal will flash on the corner that is being filled and the driver will be informed that the optimal tire pressure has been reached during inflation by sounding a single horn chirp. If the tire is accidentally over inflated, the vehicle will sound multiple horn chirps.

www.aftermarketnews.com

