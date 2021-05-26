Gov Edwards Weighs In On 2019 Arrest Video Of Ronald Greene
GOV EDWARDS ON GREENE VIDEO - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as “regrettable,” criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist. Greene died while in custody. The Democratic governor's response to reporters Tuesday at the state Capitol came nearly a week after The Associated Press began publishing previously unreleased body camera footage of the arrest.www.redriverradio.org