Gov Edwards Weighs In On 2019 Arrest Video Of Ronald Greene

redriverradio.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGOV EDWARDS ON GREENE VIDEO - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as “regrettable,” criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist. Greene died while in custody. The Democratic governor's response to reporters Tuesday at the state Capitol came nearly a week after The Associated Press began publishing previously unreleased body camera footage of the arrest.

www.redriverradio.org
