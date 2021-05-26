Cancel
CentroMotion To Acquire Carlisle Brake & Friction

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentroMotion, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered components and systems for the industrial and transportation markets, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF), the largest global manufacturer of friction materials and mechatronic solutions for off highway brake and transmission products, from Carlisle Companies Inc.

