Tucson, AZ

City Councilman Steve Kozachik wants to Continue to Serve the People of Ward Six in Tucson

By David Gordon
blogforarizona.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake your drinking water safe. Regulate the construction of 5G networks throughout Tucson. Protect historical buildings and small businesses on the Sunshine Mile Corridor. Expand the city recycling program and use the byproducts as tools in construction and landscaping. Serving Ward Six since 2009, Councilman Kozachik wants to continue to...

Tucson, AZPLANetizen

Tucson's Pledge to Plant 1 Million Trees

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero in February announced a pledge to plant one million in the hot semi-arid city by 2030. At the time, Mayor Romero joined the 1t.org US Chapter Stakeholder Council, a group of public, private and nonprofit leaders committed to the restoration of 1 trillion trees globally. Quinn McVeigh reports on the city's pledge in an article providing background and details.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror

Like a third of Pima County adult residents, I’m fully vaccinated but out respect for others while vaccine supplies were limited to those of higher priority, I’ve been wearing a mask and observing other protocols. The Star daily dashboard of COVID impact in our state and county today reports goose...
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: TPD raise necessary, but don't celebrate yet

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Recently it was announced that the Tucson Police Department is going to get a long-awaited pay raise as the department is hemorrhaging officers, homicides are up 30%, and the chief of police has publicly stated officers simply can’t respond to all of the calls they receive.
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letters to the Editor May 17

Re: the April 1 article “Hudbay eyes Santa Ritas’ west slope for open-pit copper sites.”. It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Road from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Arizona Stateknau.org

Kimberley Yee Announces GOP Bid For Arizona Governor

Yee announced her plans Monday with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona's aquifers remain at risk from 'unsustainable' pumping

The goal of balancing the groundwater we pump with what we can replenish through natural and human forces is increasingly out of reach in Arizona, a new study finds. The study raises a long list of concerns about the state's ability to balance groundwater supplies with pumping. That balance is an idea commonly known as "safe yield" — and it's the cornerstone of Arizona's pioneering 1980 groundwater law.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Arizona StateRegister Citizen

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Arizona Statetucson.com

New museum exhibit explores Arizona's 'place in space'

From the discovery of Pluto to the ongoing mission to bring back samples from an asteroid, Arizona has positioned itself at the center of the universe when it comes to space exploration. Starting Thursday, the Arizona History Museum in Tucson will launch a new, six-month exhibit dedicated to the state’s...
Phoenix, AZLynchburg News and Advance

Pima County revokes face-mask policy to follow fed guidance

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mandatory face mask policy in most public settings on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after federal health officials issued similar guidance. The board voted 4-1 to change the mandate to a recommendation for...
Tucson, AZazpm.org

Yee announces run for Governor

A sign directs voters to a polling site set up at Temple Emanu-El in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2020. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Monday that she is running for governor next year. Yee is the first Republican of note to enter the race to succeed Governor Doug Ducey who...