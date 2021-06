The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of a lane on the Steuben Street Bridge between 11th Street and 18th Street. This closure will allow the City’s contractor to complete routine repairs to the bridge. There will be alternating traffic on Steuben Street with no detour. This closure will begin the morning of Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and is anticipated to be completed in a week. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.