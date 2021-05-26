Cancel
Artrageous Wednesdays return

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWednesday is the pick day of the workweek; Thursday & Friday look cooler and wetter. Thursday and Friday are not going to be the prettiest days, but at least we are going to get some much-needed rain. A strong storm system will pass just south of Wisconsin Thursday through Friday. With this storm system staying to our south, we are going to be on the rainy and chilly side. Rain will start to increase from west to east across the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. The heaviest rain associated with this storm system will come down Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Light rain showers will likely linger through at least Friday morning. With cooler air in place and widespread rain and clouds expected, highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the lower to mid 50s, which is well below average for this time of year.

Montgomery, ALWSFA

Scattered storms, hot temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances are higher today compared to yesterday. It will not be a washout for everyone - there’s a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms through this evening. Rain is more numerous in South Alabama and more scattered in Central Alabama. If you are in Central Alabama, don’t cancel outdoor plans, but have an indoor back-up option, just in case. Where it’s dry, it’s hot, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.