Iowa WorkForce Development Warns Claimants Of Fraudulent Website Designed To Look The Same

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa WorkForce Development (IWD) is warning claimants they have been notified of a fraudulent website that is mirroring the claims portal. The scammers have developed the site as a means to attempt to gather personal information from Iowans filing unemployment claims. Customers applying for unemployment insurance benefits should ONLY file an application through the official IWD site—ensuring they are at the www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov address. Any other variations on this are NOT official websites. There has been no report of a data breach at IWD, but all claimants must be vigilant in protecting their identity. Iowans are reminded to protect their personal information, sign on credentials and passwords. They should also take care to establish usernames and passwords that are difficult for an outside person or computer to generate. Indicators of suspicious activity or fraudulent unemployment claims include any text messages or mailings from IWD notifying you of a claim when you have not filed, notifications requiring you to log in at a website other than the official IWD one, receipt of a 1099-G from IWD stating you have unemployment income when you have not filed or received any for the past year, a fact finding call from IWD when you have not filed, your employer notifying you that a claim has been filed in your name or anything else you may suspect as fraudulent banking activity. Fraud and scam attempts can be reported to IWD through the contact points included below.

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute Abuja, Justice Rosaline Bozimo (rtd) yesterday, warned Directors of Finance, Internal Auditors and Financial officers in the judiciary against indulging in fraudulent activities. Justice Bozimo gave the warning yesterday, while declaring open, a workshop organized by the institute for Directors of Finance, Internal...