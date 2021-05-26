Expect To See More Lights And Vehicles Pulled Over During Special Enforcement Monday

The Carroll Police Department responded to three separate motor vehicle accidents last week, all involving failure to obey a traffic control device and all with no injuries and only functional damage reported. The first was reported at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at the intersection of Bluff and Main Streets. Thirty-seven-year-old Mollie Lappe of Carroll was stopped at a posted sign westbound on Bluff in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country. Also westbound was 49-year-old Daren Overmohle of Carroll in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. Overmohle failed to stop in time to avoid a collision and struck the rear of the Lappe vehicle. Overhmohle was cited for following too closely. The second accident occurred at approximately 6:08 p.m. Wednesday at 2nd and Main Streets. Forty-year-old Jamie McCool of Carroll was southbound on Main in a 2011 Nissan Quest. Sixty-nine-year-old Scott Smith of Kimballton was westbound on 2nd Street in a 2016 Ford Taurus and failed to yield to the McCool vehicle from the stop sign, broadsiding the Quest. Smith was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. The third accident was reported at approximately 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Road. Seventy-seven-year-old Joy Savoie of Glidden was northbound on Grant Road in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. Twenty-two-year-old Cassidy Addison of Lake City was eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, but failed to stop for a red light. Addison struck the driver’s side of the Savoie vehicle.