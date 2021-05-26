Expect To See More Lights And Vehicles Pulled Over During Special Enforcement Monday
It is not unusual to hear that law enforcement agencies around the nation team up over many of the holidays for traffic enforcement programs. This Memorial Day weekend is no different with a nationwide “Click It or Ticket” initiative already underway. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and Public Resource Officer for District 4 in Denison, Shelby McCreedy, says the goal of these initiatives is to modify behavior and get people to practice safe driving habits. In working toward that goal, the Carroll region has been identified as an area of focus and McCreedy says residents will see a lot of flashing lights come Monday, May 31.www.1380kcim.com