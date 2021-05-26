Lynn Hummel column: A time for tears

GH’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) updated her Instagram followers on her recovery following brain surgery to remove a noncancerous cyst that had split in two. “Hi guys! First and semi-most importantly, I have not been able to wash my hair for two weeks because I’m not supposed to get my incision wet. So please don’t judge my so-dirty topknot!” her video message began. “Oh, my gosh, it’s driving me insane. I get to wash my hair tomorrow, though. I’m really excited because I got my stitches out today — yay! It was more painful than I expected. I guess I thought because I was getting my stitches out that my incision was mostly healed and it wasn’t going to feel like anything. That was wrong. Even now while I’m talking, like, I can feel the tightness in the back of my head. The back of my head and neck is very, very tight and hard-feeling. It’s most painful in the morning, just because I’ve been sleeping on it. I’m still required to sleep sitting up. That’s not fun, either [laughs]. Everything I’m saying sounds like such a downer, but let’s hold tight to the fact that I’m washing my hair tomorrow! That’s really super-exciting for me. Okay, for the record, for anyone who’s been messaging me asking, yes, the back of my head is shaved about two to three inches wide, I think.” She went on to assure fans, “Overall, I’m doing pretty good. Way better than I expected I was going to feel. I truly thought I was going to be in bed for weeks and I will say that there is a noticeable difference for me as far as the symptoms I was experiencing from the cyst and all the pressure in my head. Those symptoms are gone. The, like, constant pressure and headache I would have, which would affect me so much more than I realized now that it’s not there, that is gone, and that is amazing. I was telling my doctor this morning just how thankful I am for his work and that he was able to relieve me of all of that. So, this temporary, uncomfortable, painful situation I’ve got going on back here is well-worth it, and thank you to everybody for your well wishes and kind comments and thoughts and prayers, and thank you to everybody at work, at GH, who texted me, called me, came to see me, brought me food. Dominic [Zamprogna, Dante] bringing me some puttanesca, it was delicious. You guys are the best and honestly, every single day I’ve had such an outpouring of love that I couldn’t be in a bad mood, so that was really lovely.”