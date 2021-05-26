Cancel
NFL

NFL executive says Saints are potential landing spot for Julio Jones

By Leigh Oleszczak
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints fans have been thrilled to hear the news that Julio Jones might be on his way out of Atlanta and the NFC South. No one in the Big Easy really thought there was any chance of Jones landing with the Saints because they’re division rivals with the Falcons, but don’t be so sure.

NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ 2021 schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Falcons To Sign Eli Ankou

The Falcons are bringing in some defensive line depth on a quiet Sunday evening. Atlanta has agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Eli Ankou, a source told veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson (Twitter link). Ankou just met with the Bills a few days ago, so it appears there...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Dianna Russini says Julio Jones trade talks are still going on

The Atlanta Falcons were surprisingly brought into trade conversations with one of their stars recently, when reports surfaced that the team was possibly considering shipping star wide receiver Julio Jones to a new team. On Get Up! on Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on the possible trade, saying that there are still conversations about trading Jones being had.
NFLwhodatdish.com

Saints: Adam Trautman has to take the next leap in 2021

The Saints‘ tight end position has seen heavy turnover this offseason and that’s why it’s very important for former third-round pick Adam Trautman to progress mightily this year. New Orleans lost Jared Cook to the Chargers and Josh Hill to Detroit (who then retired not long after), so the position looks much different than it did a year ago.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLBradenton Herald

Saints adding OL Murphy, DL Neal and LB Poling

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to contract terms with offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, rookie defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal and linebacker Quentin Poling, general manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Murphy is a three-year NFL veteran out of Stanford who was a 2016 sixth-round draft choice of the...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

This is the third installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on to one of the most loaded position groups in Atlanta, wide receivers. The biggest story surrounding this group has been the trade rumors circulating Julio Jones and depending on if he stays or goes, other receivers’ roles will be affected in different ways. The Falcons have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster — accounting for Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back — and I would expect Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to carry six on the 53-man roster.
NFLUSA Today

New Orleans Saints cut former Badger S Eric Burrell after a failed physical

Several Wisconsin products began their NFL careers yesterday at their respective teams’ rookie minicamps. One former Badger signed after the 2021 NFL draft will not get his start quite yet, though, as the New Orleans Saints cut safety Eric Burrell after a failed physical. The safety played four years at...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Saints Re-Sign CB Ken Crawley

The Saints are bringing back a familiar face for 2021. New Orleans has re-signed cornerback Ken Crawley, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. It’s presumably a cheap one-year deal. Crawley entered the league as an UDFA with the Saints back in 2016, and became a real contributor in New Orleans. He...