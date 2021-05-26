Kelsea Ballerini and Kenzie Wheeler Duet ‘Half of My Hometown’ on ‘The Voice’

Kelsea Ballerini made herself at home on the Season 20 finale of NBC’s The Voice, sharing a duet with contestant Kenzie Wheeler on her “Half of My Hometown.”. Moving through a set that was made to look like a young girl’s bedroom, straight into a dressing room and then out onto the gleaming TV stage, the performance mimicked Ballerini’s journey from small-town dreamer to arena-rocking country star. Pairing her sugar-sweet vocal with the gentle sting of Wheeler’s harmony, the duo helped bring the theme of Ballerini’s new single to life — which tributes her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, and life she left behind.