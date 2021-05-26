Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenzie Wheeler Duet ‘Half of My Hometown’ on ‘The Voice’

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsea Ballerini made herself at home on the Season 20 finale of NBC’s The Voice, sharing a duet with contestant Kenzie Wheeler on her “Half of My Hometown.”. Moving through a set that was made to look like a young girl’s bedroom, straight into a dressing room and then out onto the gleaming TV stage, the performance mimicked Ballerini’s journey from small-town dreamer to arena-rocking country star. Pairing her sugar-sweet vocal with the gentle sting of Wheeler’s harmony, the duo helped bring the theme of Ballerini’s new single to life — which tributes her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, and life she left behind.

www.soundslikenashville.com
