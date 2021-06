MILFORD — The town will take the first major step toward getting a new high school later this month. “It’s worth noting that there are a number of rooms in the high school right now that are being used as classroom spaces that were never designed as classroom spaces,” high school Principal Joshua Otlin told officials this week. “While we make the best with what we have, we certainly think our students deserve to have contemporary modern facilities, and that they should study in spaces that are designed as instructional spaces.”