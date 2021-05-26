Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland County, TX

Bustin for Badges raises $420,000 for local law enforcement

cbs7.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than $400,000 was raised for law enforcement agencies in Midland and Ector County through the Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot. On Tuesday, checks were presented to the Midland and Ector County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Midland and Odessa Police Departments. Each of the...

www.cbs7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Ector County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
County
Midland County, TX
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Society
State
Texas State
County
Ector County, TX
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#County Police#County Sheriff#Kosa#Odessa Police Departments#Badges Clay Shoot#Law Enforcement Agencies#Sheriff David Criner#Community#Checks#Clay#Pioneer Part
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Youth COVID vaccines available in Odessa

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for youths 12 to 15 years old are now available at a handful of locations in Odessa, including Medical Center Hospital Urgent Care Clinics at JBS Parkway and on 42nd Street, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said. MCH began offering the vaccinations last week after the...
Odessa, TXOdessa American

CATES: EMS Week is here

I have the best job in the world. I get to see amazing technology and science; I get to see miracles; I get to make a difference for others, and I get work with and around heroes every single day. It just doesn’t get much better than that. One group...
tribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Odessa police searching for subject after man is found dead

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a woman after a man was found dead over the weekend. On Sunday night, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East 7th Street for a welfare check. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Permian Basin Gives: Catholic Charities Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Catholic Charities Odessa has been a fixture in Ector County for the last 39 years. In the past year, with both the COVID-19 pandemic and oil bust, they have served more people than ever. 17,000 peoples’ immediate needs were met by Catholic Charities, and the Learning...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Mid-Cities En Espanol Odessa Campus finds a new home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Homes aren’t just for people or businesses. It’s also for places of worship. After years of searching, one local church in Odessa has finally found a place to call home. Mid-cities En Espanol Odessa Campus Church held an open house Sunday evening for the community to check...
Odessa, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

OPD asking for public's help in finding wanted subject

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a subject wanted in connection to an investigation involving a deceased man. Around 8:59 p.m. on Sunday, OPD responded to the 2000 block of East 7th Street in reference to a welfare check. Police later located a deceased man, who they identified as 24-year-old Jacob Ledward.
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to rebound from pandemic

Jonathan Garcia doesn’t have any siblings. Yet for the last two years, he’s had a mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin program. Adrian Vega, who works as a community development officer for The Sewell Family of Companies, was paired up with Garcia and the two have enjoyed spending time together. Even the pandemic didn’t separate them.
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Odessa, TXOdessa American

City strikes out again in public records legal fight against the Odessa American

The City of Odessa has lost its second legal battle against the Odessa American’s efforts to force the municipality to comply with state freedom of information laws. In a unanimous ruling issued Thursday, the 11th Court of Appeals in Eastland shot down the city’s argument that a lower-court judge should not be allowed to hear and rule on the newspaper’s lawsuit that alleges the City has been violating open records laws by stymying timely and complete access to public police reports and probable cause affidavits.
Ector County, TXcbs7.com

Ector County welcomes new truck to battle illegal dumping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s called a grapple truck. Its mission: cut down on illegal dumping in Ector County. “This is a game-changer,” Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner said. It might seem simplistic, but the new truck could save citizens money. “If you were to take a couch to a...