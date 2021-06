If you have been wondering and wishing that there was something fun for your kid(s) to do for a few hours during the week this summer, your wish has just come true. Creative Yakima Art Studio (2115 A W Lincoln Ave) is hosting five weeks of summer fun activities. If you don't know where Creative Yakima is, it's in the same cul de sac shopping plaza as Hoops Bar & Grill, George's Wok, and right across from Gymnastics Plus. Before the COVID pandemic shutdown, my daughter and I went there to celebrate a friend's birthday. Willow picked out a tea set to paint and I think I picked out a tray. That reminds me, I still have to pick those things up; they've been sitting there in the studio ever since!