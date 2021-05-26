Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A Rodent Was Spotted Eating Meat in This NYC Grocery Store

By Amanda McDonald
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meat prices are on the upswing lately, but some supermarket customers were in for an entirely different surprise on a recent trip to the store. A live mouse was caught on tape enjoying a hunk of meat at a Whole Foods deli counter in New York. A shopper spotted the...

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Rodent#Columbus Circle#Whole Foods#Food Drink#Eating Foods#Best Foods#Tiktok#Best Supermarket#Meat Prices#Expensive Taste#Rats#Tape#User Definebritt#Video#Original Sound#Spotted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Soda Flavor You Should Never Drink, Says an RD

Soda in any flavor is never the best choice. It's a drink that is lacking in nutrition, to say the least. Plus, it can cause digestive discomforts like gas and bloat from the carbonation and any artificial sweeteners that may be present. It's been proven that there are plenty of long-term health effects of frequent soda consumption, too.
Behind Viral VideosWHNT-TV

Viral video shows mouse eating meat at Manhattan Whole Foods

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A customer at a Manhattan Whole Foods discovered a mouse chowing down on food at the grocery store’s meat display. A video posted on TikTok by Brittany Ellis showed the mouse nibbling on veal inside the display on May 23, but the video has since gone viral, with more than 2.4 million views.
LifestyleMedical News Today

How to safely store and eat potatoes

Potatoes can pose health risks if a person consumes them after storing them incorrectly. But if a person stores potatoes correctly, they can safely keep for a long time. Potatoes are starchy tubers, which grow beneath the soil surface. These vegetables are good sources of some important vitamins and minerals.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Best Burger to Eat Right Now, at Smashed NYC

“A big part of what makes the Big Mac appealing in pictures,” a burger aficionado I know mused the other day, “is that the patties extend past the perimeter of the bun. But then you actually get one, and most of the time you can barely even see the patties.” We were sitting outside Smashed NYC, a new burger shop on the Lower East Side. He peeled back the black-and-white checkered wax paper folded around the Big Schmacc, a highlight of the menu. Two thin jagged-edged disks of deeply browned ground beef hung floppily over the limits of three halves of Martin’s “Big Marty’s” sesame roll; there was clear visual evidence, too, of sharp-cornered, barely melted slices of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, crinkle-cut pickle coins, and Creamsicle-colored Smash Sauce. “This is what it’s supposed to look like,” he explained, with the authority of a biologist.
Boston, MAWCVB

Allston Stop & Shop grocery store evacuated after refrigeration leak

BOSTON — A Massachusetts Stop & Shop store was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a refrigeration leak was discovered, a spokesperson for the store said. Sky 5 spotted dozens of firefighters and fire trucks outside the company's location on Everett Street in Allston. The Boston Fire Department said a level 2...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

These Two Upscale Steakhouse Chains Are Now Surging in Popularity

As more and more pandemic restrictions are lifted, Americans are returning to restaurants in droves. And it seems they're particularly eager to enjoy a top-notch steak. Steakhouse chains of different price points and sizes are reporting a tremendous increase in sales this year. And Manny Hilario, the CEO of upscale steakhouse franchises STK and Kona Grill, is seeing a similar skyrocketing demand for the two restaurant chains under his leadership.
Food SafetyMarshall Independent

Too chilly inside restaurants, grocery stores

It is that time of the year once again when I have to remind myself never to leave home without my jacket or at least a light sweater. I know that winter is not about to start soon unless one thinks about how air conditioning might certainly cause one to think of the chill one gets at lower temperatures.
Gardeningmy100yearoldhome.com

How to Arrange Grocery Store Flowers

I love having fresh flowers in our home and my favorite source is Grocery Store flowers. They are so plentiful and affordable!. I cannot even remember the last time I ordered flowers from a florist. I am a do-it-yourselfer and love making my own flower arrangements. As much as I love going to the Los Angeles Flower Mart, it is a lot more convenient to find flowers at the grocery store.
Food & Drinkshalfbakedharvest.com

Taco Stuffed Avocados with Chipotle Sauce and Cilantro Lime Ranch.

Weeknight style, healthy, Taco Stuffed Avocados, made with two sauces and all the best toppings. Everyone loves a loaded taco…but a loaded avocado, stuffed with taco meat, and all your favorite toppings, will make your night! Ground chicken seasoned with a smoky chili spice mix, stuffed into ripe avocados, and topped with cheese, sauce, and chips. These tacos stuffed avocados are creamy, spicy, and cheesy with just the right amount of crunch. Serve each taco with a creamy, cooling, cilantro lime ranch sauce, and a mix of your favorite taco toppings. They come together in minutes and are so delicious…the perfect weeknight dinner.
Recipesvegnews.com

Easy, Cheesy Vegan French Bread Pizza

Switch up the toppings on this easy, no-fuss pizza recipe from the Easy Vegan Comfort Food cookbook to your liking. Try vegan sausage grounds, mushrooms, buffalo cauliflower, and a drizzle of vegan ranch. What you need:. 1 (16-ounce) loaf French bread. 1 cup pizza sauce. 2 cups shredded vegan mozzarella...
RecipesMontrose Daily Press

FOOD: Mushroom cheddar meatloaf

A friend sat in a meeting with me a while back and mentioned that, although she liked the recipes that I have been sharing, they are a little tough for a less experienced cook. So, to honor that feedback, today we will learn a new recipe for meatloaf. Most meatloaf is just a giant burger with catsup on it- baked to a mystery temperature and served with- you guessed it- more catsup! Now to be fair, most folks have a good recipe that they got from grandma, but I like to push the boundaries, so we will make a mushroom cheddar meatloaf! Let get cooking!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Applebee's Dish Changed Maneet Chauhan's Cooking Forever

Maneet Chauhan is arguably best known for being a judge on "Chopped," but according to Food Network, she boasts many accolades like her featured role in Season 3 of "The Next Iron Chef," as well as her off-camera accomplishments, including eight years leading the famed Vermillion restaurant, starting her own culinary and hospitality company, and even writing several cookbooks.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Salads Every Day, Says Science

One of the great things about salad is you can make it what you want by including your favorite lettuce, vegetables, protein, toppings, and dressing. It truly is one of the most customizable meals out there. Chopped, mixed, and tossed, there may be nothing revolutionary about a veggie-packed salad as far as health foods go, but what exactly makes a salad so good for you? If you start eating a salad every day, the primary side effect you will notice is a huge boost in nutrient consumption. The nutrients you get will largely be dependent on the ingredients you choose, but there are likely a few vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients you can count on being present in your salad. (Related: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Salad Every Day.) (Related: 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet.)
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Grocery store emphasizes all nations and all diets

A new grocery store featuring ingredients and food products from around the world – along with vegan and organic selections – is open in Elizabethtown. Co-owned by Katherine and Matt Henemuth, Kat’s International Grocery is in Suite 111 of the new Lincoln Center at 1507 N. Dixie Ave. Katherine and...
Restaurantsgwinnetthomesandlifestyle.com

Atlanta restaurant-grocery store hybrid is here to stay

Restaurants that also have markets aren’t new, but they’ve recently become a much bigger thing. Eateries including Bhojanic, Staplehouse and Taka Sushi and Passion opened markets during the pandemic that are likely here to stay. This post was originally published on this site.