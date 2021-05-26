Cancel
College Sports

Class of 2022 four-star Tyler Nickel discusses possible upcoming visits

By Dushawn London
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 15 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. -- Class of 2022 forward Tyler Nickel was one of the many standouts at the Hoopgroup Southern Jam Fest. The 6-foot-8 Team Loaded (Va.) forward had a huge weekend scoring the ball at an efficient rate. As far as his recruitment goes, he has not locked in any visits but is thinking between Virginia Tech, NC State, Iowa, Butler, West Virginia, and UNC in the fall more than likely he tells 247Sports. Currently the plan is to cut his list on his birthday September 5th with a decision coming sometime in November.

