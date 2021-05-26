Cancel
Midland, TX

Memorial for Midland veterans nears completion

cbs7.com
 15 days ago

Joy Egwu signed with Texas A&M Corpus Christi for track. Softball player Bryleigh Morris will join Midland College, and Kennedi Evans is headed to Angelo State for dance. When he was only 15 years old, both of Edward Manase's tribe was attacked and his parents were killed, changing his life forever.

www.cbs7.com
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Midland, TX
#Midland College#Tribe#Dance#Texas College#Texas A M Football#Texas Football#Softball#Midland High School#Texas A M Corpus Christi#Cdt Midland Christian#Veterans#Ector County#Clay#Angelo State#Head Football Coach#Badges Clay Shoot#Offensive Line Coach#Crime Stoppers#Man#Law Enforcement Agencies
Midland, TX

Photos: ECHS graduation ceremony

Early College High School students had their graduation ceremony Friday at the Midland College Chap Center. Here are a few facts about the ECHS Class of 2021:. — This year's graduating class totaled 79 students. — 100% of ECHS seniors were accepted into a college or university. — 75% of...
Midland, TX

Pioneer donations to MISD foundation top $250,000

Pioneer Natural Resources donated $250,000 and 15 laptop computers to the Midland ISD Education Foundation, according to information from the district. Midland ISD agenda packet documents show that the Education Foundation received the following donations from Pioneer:. $200,000 was given to help support the students of Early College High School....
Midland, TX
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Pinning Ceremony

On May 5, During National Nurses Week, Midland College recognized 16 graduating Associate Degree Nursing students during a pinning and candle lighting ceremony at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. “All of these students are commended for their dedication and perseverance,” Carmen Edwards, MC dean of Health Sciences, said. “They will make a positive impact on healthcare and the lives of their patients.” According to Edwards, the students are well prepared to pass the National Council Licensure Exam to become registered nurses and provide healthcare to citizens throughout West Texas. MC Spring 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates are Diana Ahlstrand, Cambri Armes, Lina Briones, Heather Cuthrell, Chastin Ellison, Isabel Flores, Gabrielle Garza, Holli McCreight, Nicole Milefsky, Hannah Payne, Martin Ramos, Crystal Rodriguez, Olajumobi Sadiku, Ayisat Salawu-Billings, Jamie Spencer and Katrina Walker. “We are extremely proud of our graduates,” Dian White, Associate Degree Nursing program chair, said. “Each Midland College graduate set a goal, worked hard, succeeded and is now prepared to enter a rewarding career as a professional nurse.” During Wednesday evening’s ceremony, MC Associate Degree Nursing faculty presented Diana Ahlstrand, Crystal Rodriguez and Kristina Walker with the Wallace W. and Kathleen Irwin Nursing Scholarship Award for maintaining the highest GPAs in the class.
Midland, TX
B93

Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore In Midland In Need Of Donations

I have to say up until recently, I had never heard of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. A friend says she has visited the ReStore before and paid a very reasonable amount of money for household items to remodel her home. I listened intently wanting to know more about this 'ReStore,' it sounds great!
Midland, TX

MISD: Youngest students show double-digit percentage growth

Midland ISD kindergarten and first-grade students showed double-digit percentage growth this year, according to results that will be presented to the school board Monday evening. The district reported in agenda documents that 50 percent of students in kindergarten began the 2020-21 school year reading on or above grade level. By...
Midland, TX

MC names outstanding graduates and transfer scholarship recipients

MIDLAND Midland College held its 47th commencement ceremony May 4 at the Scharbauer Sports Complex, Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. Approximately 600 graduates participated in the ceremony. Due to the COVID pandemic, this is the first commencement ceremony that Midland College had in two years, it included graduates from December 2019 through May 2021.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Midland, TX

True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church brisket cook-off raises money for youth trip

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church in Midland turned up the heat for a friendly barbecue competition, and it was all for a good cause. Sunday, was the first time the church has held an event of this magnitude, and hundreds of people came out to enjoy brisket, fellowship, and fun. The cook-off had several activities for children to enjoy as well as a cornhole tournament.
Midland, TX

ROCKHOUNDS: Midland drops second straight to Missions

TOP HITTERS: CJ Abrams was 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored, while Chris Givin drove in three runs for San Antonio. … Nick Allen was 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored to lead Midland. Teammates Logan Davidson and J.J. Schwarz each added two hits.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Abilene, TX

JC BASEBALL: Chaps fall to Temple College again at Region V

ABILENE – The Midland College baseball team was eliminated from the NJCAA Region V Tournament after a 12-3 loss to Temple College on Sunday night at Crutcher Scott Field. The tournament was moved from Waco after rain made the field there unplayable. MC finished the season at 29-16 after losing...
Midland, TX

Permian Basin Gives to take place Tuesday

Permian Basin Gives takes place Tuesday, and officials are hoping to again raise more than $2 million for nonprofits around Midland and the region. Last summer, Midland organizers held Permian Basin Gives for the first time and raised $2.578 million for 101 nonprofits and other organizations. Not only did Permian Basin Gives surpass its goal by more than 54 percent, but it put itself on Midland’s philanthropic calendar and gave nonprofits another avenue to reach donors, even during the most difficult times.
Midland, TX

Community events roundup for May 15

The Gathering Church and the Permian Basin Oil & Energy Ministry are hosting a pop-up food distribution event Saturday at The Gathering Church in Midland, (3303 West Illinois Ave., No. 2. Families experiencing hardship are welcome to come and receive free food, baby care supplies and other items for their...