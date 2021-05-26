Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date - Sept. 26

By MARK KENNEDY
New Haven Register
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS...

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Alanis Morissette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Broadway Theater#Ap#Cbs#Paramount#The Broadway League#The American Theatre Wing#American#Moulin Rouge#Parisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
Related
Theater & Dancethecomicscomic.com

Freestyle Love Supreme Wins Special Tony Award for 2021

Congratulations to the folks at Freestyle Love Supreme! The Tony Awards announced a special honor for the group of hip-hop improvisers. For more than 17 years, the same dedicated producers, creative team and founding company members of Freestyle Love Supreme have aspired to make people laugh, bring audiences joy and create theatre that is unique and unforgettable. It was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale and what started out with a loose format in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in 2004 worked its way to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2019, with the same producers Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Directed by Kail, the acclaimed show features a comedic improvisational musical structure, and a rotating cast of some of the best and brightest Broadway performers. Founding members of Freestyle Love Supreme are Kail, Miranda, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, and Chris Sullivan. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same. Freestyle Love Supreme will return to Broadway with a strictly limited engagement at the Booth Theatre—previews begin on Thursday, October 7 and performances will run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Performing Artsthebroadwayblog.com

Just Announced: Special Tony Award Recipients

With a drastically shortened season due to the pandemic, Tony Awards are flying off the shelves to some unconventional recipients. The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), David Byrne’s American Utopia, and Freestyle Love Supreme have been awarded Special Tony Awards as they are each “outstanding productions, artists, and organizations that do not fall into any of the competitive categories,” per the Tony Awards Administration.
EntertainmentBillboard

'David Byrne's American Utopia' to Receive Special 2021 Tony Award

The Tony Awards administration committee announced Tuesday (June 22) that they are awarding special Tony Awards to David Byrne’s American Utopia; Freestyle Love Supreme, a show co-created in 2004 by Lin-Manuel Miranda; and The Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Special Tony Awards are presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations that do...
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Theatre News: CHICKEN & BISCUITS, The Music Man and The Minutes

32 Broadway shows will be opened by December. The newest addition is CHICKEN & BISCUITS, a new comedy written by Douglas Lyons, starring Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald, and Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, “Ugly Betty”) as Logan. CHICKEN...
Performing Artsthecitylife.org

The Tony Awards® to Present Special Tony Awards to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition; David Byrne’s American Utopia; and Freestyle Love Supreme

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that they will present three Special Tony Awards to The Broadway Advocacy Coalition; David Byrne’s American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme. Special Tony Awards are presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations who do not fall into any of the competitive categories. “In...
Visual ArtLaredo Morning Times

Christo's Long-Delayed Wrap of the Arc de Triomphe Has an Opening Date

Last year, the art world lost a significant figure: Christo, whose work played out on the grandest of scales, died at 84. At the time of his death, several of his projects remained in the works, and now one of the highest-profile ones has an opening scheduled. That would be his planned wrapping of the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which is now slated to be up in the fall.
Performing ArtsSFGate

The Boss Mists Up During 'Springsteen on Broadway' Re-Opening Night: Concert Review

It goes without saying that a lot has happened since “Springsteen on Broadway” finished its first run on December 15, 2018. And although most theaters remained closed on this sultry summer Saturday evening two and a half years later, the Boss has seen fit to lead Broadway’s reopening, as if to give a cautiously optimistic signal to audiences — hey, if Bruce thinks it’s okay, it should be okay. However, as we bustled toward the St. James Theatre for opening night of his autobiographically-themed show’s second run, it was clear that the people in the packed-to-almost-pre-pandemic-level Times Square (maybe a third of whom were masked) had already gotten the memo.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Did Lucille Ball Go to Desi Arnaz’s Funeral?

“I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz had a passionate but troubled marriage. But in the end, their love for each other endured. Ball was one of 100 people to attend Arnaz’s funeral in 1986. The couple had a high-profile divorce in 1960. It led to the destruction of their creative partnership. Ball followed “The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour” with the sole lead “The Lucy Show.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4: Is THIS the reason for premiere date delay?

Odds are, you’ve been wondering why there’s no real news on a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date. Trust us when we say that we’re right there with you!. With that being said, we do at least have a little more information now on what is going on behind the scenes. While it seemed as though filming for this season wrapped all the way back in November, it looks like production picked back up earlier this month to finish a rather-important moment in the story.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
TV & VideosBroadway.com

Spot Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose & More Stage Faves in the Trailer for Schmigadoon!

Kristin Chenoweth in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Comedy royals Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are trapped in a musical in the fantastical trailer for Schmigadoon!, and honestly, we're super jealous. As previously announced, the Broadway star-studded new TV show arrives on Apple TV+ on July 16. Written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me), Schmigadoon! serves as a parody of Golden Age musicals. It follows a couple on a backpacking trip trying to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The show includes appearances from Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron. Enjoy the trailer below!
El Paso, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was ‘Granny’ Actor Irene Ryan’s Net Worth at Her Time of Death?

The Beverly Hillbillies icon and El Paso, Texas native died at 70-years-old in 1973, and had a remarkable net worth at the time. Born in October of 1902, Irene Ryan would grow up to become one of television’s most recognizable characters. As The Beverly Hillbillies‘ beloved Daisy Moses, better known as “Granny,” Ryan put her decades of vaudeville, radio, television, and film expertise to grand use.
MoviesIGN

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Release Date Delayed

Sony has moved the release date of the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie to October 2021, according to Deadline. Previously set to release on July 23, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will now release in theaters on October 1. By shifting the release date to October, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania avoids competing with M....