The long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date - Sept. 26

Congratulations to the folks at Freestyle Love Supreme! The Tony Awards announced a special honor for the group of hip-hop improvisers. For more than 17 years, the same dedicated producers, creative team and founding company members of Freestyle Love Supreme have aspired to make people laugh, bring audiences joy and create theatre that is unique and unforgettable. It was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale and what started out with a loose format in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in 2004 worked its way to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2019, with the same producers Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Directed by Kail, the acclaimed show features a comedic improvisational musical structure, and a rotating cast of some of the best and brightest Broadway performers. Founding members of Freestyle Love Supreme are Kail, Miranda, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, and Chris Sullivan. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same. Freestyle Love Supreme will return to Broadway with a strictly limited engagement at the Booth Theatre—previews begin on Thursday, October 7 and performances will run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.