Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont distillery is the first in the nation to offset its entire carbon footprint

Posted by 
Nature in the News
Nature in the News
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yXbq_0aC6JQBJ00
(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(MIDDLEBURY, Vt.) Middlebury’s Appalachian Gap Distillery already has a number of reasons to draw in customers, with its unique, Vermont-made liquor menu, but now it can lay claim to another — the first distillery in the country to completely offset its carbon footprint.

The Burlington Free Press reported that the distillery got its certification from nonprofit organization Climate Neutral, which is working to decrease global carbon emissions.

One way the organization is achieving this goal is by helping brands measure, offset and reduce their emissions. Through Climate Neutral, companies can offset their emissions by purchasing carbon credits to remove them from the atmosphere. Money through these credits goes towards environmental projects around the world, like forest conservation in the Amazon, water filtration in India and small-scale hydropower in China.

When companies achieve all three steps, they are inducted into Climate Neutral’s brand directory of certified brands.

Appalachian Gap announced on Jan. 15 that they were working with Climate Neutral to offset their emissions. According to the Burlington Free Press, the company aimed to achieve climate neutrality by the end of the year, but did so through a much faster timeline.

Over four months, co-founder Chuck Burkins said in a news release that the distillery “rigorously” measured its supply chain emissions and offset those it couldn’t directly control.

Appalachian Gap installed six solar arrays that provided most of its distillery needs and also switched to renewable natural gas derived largely from local farms, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The distillery also turned spent grains into clean power at a local biodigester.

"We love that our spirits are made from grains sourced as close as possible to the distillery and support our local farmers," co-founder Lars Hubbard said in a news release.

Appalachian Gap was able to offset 59 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by using sustainable agriculture and protecting ecosystems. The company also switched to 100% recycled glass bottles that did not remove their natural greenish hue with harmful chemicals and high heat processes.

"Appalachian Gap Distillery and our other Climate Neutral Certified brands are leading the global shift to a net-zero economy by doing what all companies should be doing immediately," Climate Neutral CEO Austin Whitman said in a news release. "Our label helps consumers identify these brands."

Nature in the News

Nature in the News

5K+
Followers
175
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

The environment and climate are changing all the time, affecting communities of all sizes around the world and plants and animals everywhere. Sometimes those changes are natural and sometimes companies and governments are involved, but all affect how you interact with your world. Catch up on the impact of all the latest climate and environmental news here.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Middlebury, VT
Business
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Business
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Society
City
Middlebury, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Sustainable Agriculture#Food Drink#Beverages#Carbon Footprint#Carbon Credits#Offset#The Burlington Free Press#Climate Neutral#Global Carbon Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Equivalent#Small Scale Hydropower#Natural Gas#Environmental Projects#Water Filtration#Ecosystems#Forest Conservation#Clean Power#Certified Brands#Grains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
Valley News

New data shows Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions declining — slowly

Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions declined by an estimated 5.6% from 2016 to 2019, according to new data released this week by the state, reversing several years of rising emissions. The trend is welcome news as the state presses forward on its carbon emissions reduction targets — which it’s legally mandated...
WCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
Vermont Statefb101.com

Vermont Producers Runamok Maple and WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Team Up to Launch Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup for Retail Market

Two award-winning Vermont producers, Runamok Maple and WhistlePig, have joined forces to launch a pair of handcrafted barrel-aged products this spring: WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters. Beginning May 15, the maple syrup will be available for general distribution, as well as for purchase at runamokmaple.com and whistlepigwhiskey.com, while the bitters will be used exclusively by WhistlePig for promotional purposes.
Vermont Statebeckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Evslin: Broadband equity isn’t happening in Vermont this year

Why did Progressive Senator Pearson lead the opposition?. by Tom Evslin You’d think Progressives would be all in for a plan to use a fraction of federal Rescue funds to assure that every Vermont family regardless of income or location had a chance to get connected immediately to the broadband service they need to participate in the post-pandemic world. You’d be wrong!
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
Posted by
Sulabh Gupta

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Montpelier, Vermont

Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont is a perfect spot for a weekend getaway. It is the seat of the International Vine and Wine Fair. Montpelier is also one of the least populous state capitals in the United States. While the city is famous for attractions like Place de la Comedie, the Musee Fabre, and the medieval streets, its food scene is very often underappreciated.
WCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
mynbc5.com

Coronavirus in Vermont, northern New York and New Hampshire: What you need to know

This page displays the latest COVID-19 information for Vermont, New Hampshire and northern New York. • Gov. Phil Scott lifted Vermont's mask mandate Friday, allowing vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. • A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had...
Posted by
VTDigger

Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont

“Where we live, our internet is reliable — reliably slow,” one new resident told leaders at a Southern Vermont Economy Summit aiming to recruit and retain more people. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont.
Vermont Statewhdh.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...