Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Is a Bizarre Impediment to Appreciating One of TV’s Most Intimate Sitcoms

By Ben Travers, @BenTTravers
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As professed by Monica E. Geller herself, “The One with the Embryos” is certainly among the very best episodes of “Friends.” Valid arguments against its No. 1 ranking would have to highlight Phoebe’s absence from the heated trivia game. After all, there are great bottle episodes featuring the whole Central Perk crew (like “The One Where No One’s Ready”), great episodes grounded in reveals (“The One Where Everyone Finds Out”), romance (“The One With the Proposal”), and routines (“The One With the Routine”), and, of course, there are the Thanksgiving episodes (“The One Where Ross Got High” tops among them).

www.indiewire.com
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Sitcoms#Reality Show#Reality Television#Reality Tv#Movie Stars#We Are Your Friends#Nbc#At T#Bizarre#Childhood Friend#Tv News#Episodes#Romance#Shared Memories#Mundane Gossip#Casual Viewers#Famous Clips#Intimacy#Popular People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

‘Why?’ Friends fans react to news James Corden will be among reunion special guests

Fans of the Nineties sitcom Friends are up in arms over the news that James Corden will be appearing in the highly anticipated reunion special.Details of the reunion were finally unveiled this week, including a long list of guest stars who will appear in the TV special.David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.However, it was Corden’s casting that had many complaining on social media, with much of the vitriol aimed at his habit of scoring cameo roles in major films, despite now being known...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Friends: The Reunion’

What are you doing reading this post? You saw the headline! Every minute you spend reading my words is a minute you’re delaying seeing Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max! You’re delaying a truly magical, wonderful, wistful, and heartwarming trip back in time with six of your favorite TV characters. You’re missing bloopers, like the one that sent Matt LeBlanc to the hospital (!) and reveals that will totally reshape how you rewatch your fave show. We’ve all waited so long to see these actors get back together again, especially with all the delays over the last nightmare year. But trust me: Friends: The Reunion is more than worth the wait, and it’s everything you want it to be (and more). Could this reunion be any better?
TV Seriesthespool.net

“Friends: The Reunion” is the one where not much happens

The long-running sitcom gets the reunion treatment with a messy mix of interviews, Q&As, and guest appearances. In the Friends episode “The One Where Ross Got High,” Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) makes a trifle for Thanksgiving dessert. In classic sitcom fashion, she accidentally ends up filling her sweet treat with beef. The meaty layer, sandwiched between ladyfingers, jam, and custard, sticks out like a sore thumb, and everyone tries to hide their disgust so as to not upset her. Everyone, that is, except Joey, who loves it and, like a true friend, ends up eating the plates others willingly give up.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Friends' Reunion: The Most Nostalgic Moments Longtime Fans Will Love

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Don't worry, we'll be there for you after you watch!. The bridge of the iconic Friends theme song, "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts, includes a line that has seemed to define the stars of the beloved sitcom, and the unbreakable bond they forged throughout their years in the Must See TV mega spotlight: "Seems you're the only one who knows what it's like to be me."
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Most memorable Friends reunion moments, from Lady Gaga to Matt LeBlanc

Editors’ note: One major spoiler ahead, so proceed with caution if you want to remain completely unspoiled. The best parts of Friends: The Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max, involve just the six main cast members. James Corden deftly handles host duties; celebrities including BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga show up; the show’s creators share behind-the-scenes tidbits — and that’s all good. But the moments you’ll likely remember most from the celebration of the iconic NBC sitcom are when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer just sit around on the old set chatting, as if no one else in the world exists.
TV Seriesculturewhisper.com

Friends: the Reunion, Sky One: everything we know

Since Friends concluded in 2004, hopes and rumours about a reunion have been loudly voiced by fans. They just didn’t want it to end, even after 236 episodes. The sitcom continues to fill TV schedules, and even found a place on Netflix before HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, bought the rights for $425 million. That momentous purchase ignited more credible whispers of a Friends reunion.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends: The Reunion, review: Pointless and occasionally eerie, but for the most part a total joy

Did we need a Friends reunion? Not really. Is the person who convinced Nobel prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to confess to being “a Joey with a hint of Phoebe” actually a genius? Probably. Was this 100-minute tribute to the world’s biggest sitcom as pointless as it was a total joy? Absolutely.Long rumoured, long delayed by Covid, yet finally here, the Friends reunion answers the question every cast member has been asked since the original series went off the air in 2004: when is Friends going to come back? Of course, Friends could never have come back in its original...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The one that’s finally here! Why we’re streaming Friends: The Reunion tonight

The moment is here: a whopping 17 years after we bid farewell to television’s favourite sixsome, they're finally back for the long-awaited Friends reunion. Following almost two decades of ‘will they/won’t they’ speculation, the beloved cast have returned for ‘The One Where They Get Back Together.’ This one-off, unscripted special is available to stream with a NOW Entertainment Membership. Could we be any more excited?
TV SeriesNME

The one with all the delays: is ‘Friends: The Reunion’ worth the wait?

To some of us, the idea of not seeing five of your ex-colleagues for 17 years sounds… well, like heaven. But things work a little differently in Hollywood, where the endless schmoozing, wining and dining means you’re never more than one cocktail party away from running into an old work buddy. The cast of Friends have seen each other since the final episode aired in 2004, though never all at once. That’s where The Reunion comes in.
TV SeriesPosted by
Vice

HBO Max's ‘Friends’ Reunion: The One Where They Test the Limits of Nostalgia

Even 17 years after its 236-episode run from 1994 to 2004, Friends is still basically the television sitcom equivalent of McDonalds. While it received 62 Emmy nominations and averaged over 20 million regular viewers per week when it was airing, USA Today reported in 2015 that it was still earning around $1 billion in syndication money per year, which the site estimated amounted to a yearly $20 million payout to stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. In 2018, Netflix shelled out $100 million to keep the show on the service for a year, while WarnerMedia forked over an estimated $425 million to host the show on HBOMax for half a decade.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

The medical reason Matthew Perry's speech was slurred in Friends reunion

Sure, we can go to pubs now and stuff, but there's only one set of plans we'll be sticking to tonight, and that's watching Friends: The Reunion (it's available to watch right now on Sky and NOW in the UK & Ireland, and will also being show on Sky One this evening at 8pm, if you're interested). All six of the iconic show's lead cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc - feature in the reunion show, but fans have expressed concern about one star in particular.
TV Seriesmediapost.com

'Friends' Reunion Belongs On Free TV, Not Behind A Paywall

More than 52 million viewers were estimated to have shown their love for “Friends” by watching the series’ one-hour finale on the night of Thursday, May 6, 2004, on NBC. It is for those tens of millions that this week’s once-in-a-lifetime reunion of the show’s six beloved stars will have the most resonance.