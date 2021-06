This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Human rights groups are calling on the Biden administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt a digital surveillance program that follows close to 100,000 immigrants. Mijente and Just Futures Law released a new report to show how ICE uses apps, GPS-tracking ankle monitoring and facial recognition software to monitor individuals. According to the report, the use of these technologies encourages the criminalization of immigrants and affects their social and economic wellbeing. Surveillance program funding has increased from $28 million in 2006 to $440 million in 2021. The program follows 96,574 people, but the Biden administration’s 2022 budget wants to increase the number to 140,000. The Guardian.