Ferry food, beer and bathrooms: Are they available again in a COVID-19 recovery world?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Looking for a nosh or beer-in-a-bag to tote along on the Staten Island Ferry? It’s available — just not on the boats themselves. The vendor is not currently operating the food concessions aboard the ferries. According to a spokesperson from the Department of Transporation, concessions aboard the ferries were closed when the vendors did not see sufficient purchases to cover the expenses of keeping them open. The DOT rep also pointed out that even with the slight increase due to nicer weather over the past few weeks, ridership hovers at 35% of pre-pandemic numbers.