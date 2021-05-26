Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Ferry food, beer and bathrooms: Are they available again in a COVID-19 recovery world?

By Pamela Silvestri
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 15 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Looking for a nosh or beer-in-a-bag to tote along on the Staten Island Ferry? It’s available — just not on the boats themselves. The vendor is not currently operating the food concessions aboard the ferries. According to a spokesperson from the Department of Transporation, concessions aboard the ferries were closed when the vendors did not see sufficient purchases to cover the expenses of keeping them open. The DOT rep also pointed out that even with the slight increase due to nicer weather over the past few weeks, ridership hovers at 35% of pre-pandemic numbers.

Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Eats and drink on the boardwalk | The Dish

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Francisco Loor said South Fin Grill is at Stage 1 of reopening on the boardwalk for its 15th season. Gradually the South Beach eatery gets back into the flow after a year of closure due to COVID-19. Now on the menu are freshly ground sirloin burgers, a five-part spring salad tossed with roasted golden beets and goat cheese plus an appetizer of grilled California artichokes with aioli dipping sauce.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Sandy Ground recognized for ‘supplying the world with oysters’ in Netflix series on African-American cuisine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s classic historical sites, Sandy Ground, was recently featured in a Netflix series focusing on Black cuisine in America. The show, “High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America,” aired on May 26 on Netflix. It comprises of four documentary-style episodes focused...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYC launches pizza topping ballot to demonstrate ranked-choice voting; mayor endorses pepperoni

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bell peppers are number one, pepperoni makes the cut, but don’t bring pineapple anywhere near a pizza, at least according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. He used a giant makeshift ballot on Thursday to rank his top five pizza topping choices in a demonstration to residents on how their new ranked-choice voting system works. The primary elections that begin Saturday will be the first use of the system for many New Yorkers.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island express bus riders may now see a shorter evening commute

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly implemented bus priority measures in Lower Manhattan are expected to speed up afternoon and evening commutes for Staten Island express bus riders. On Thursday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the completion of a bus priority project along Battery Place in Lower Manhattan that will help express buses more easily access the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel at a location that has long-served as a serious bottleneck for evening traffic.
Restaurants

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Flour & Oak restaurant reopens with new ownership

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Although Flour & Oak in Tompkinsville officially opens next week, reservations already are at a premium. Co-owner Vincent Malerba said its handful of booths are booked out for the weekends through September. But there is room at the bar to sample a cocktail and food program curated for the restaurant’s distinct, nighttime vibe.
New York City, NY

Free Fries at Shake Shack for Vaccinated Customers

The deal is valid in NYC only, for an order of Crinkle Cut Fries, with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich. Shake Shack has teamed up with the NYC Mayor’s Office to help get more New Yorkers to vaccinated. The popular NYC-based chain is just the latest company...