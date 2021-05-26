Cancel
We’re Shifting From Fossil Fuels to Electric Vehicles. Is That All Good?

By Lee H
thedcvoice.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2021 Joe Biden visited Michigan to pitch a $174 billion electric vehicle (EV) plan in Michigan and take the new electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck for a drive. Biden says battery-driven vehicles will cut pollution, reopen factories and create jobs. The federal government already has an EV purchase tax credit of up to $7,500 for currently eligible cars. A new set of EV rebates will come, although final details aren’t available yet. Pepco offers money back to D.C. residents with EV chargers.

thedcvoice.com
