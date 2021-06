You know why coaches always tell athletes to run right through the finish, even in training? It’s to get you into the habit of getting through the line without having anyone sneak by you in the last few metres of the race. Spanish triathlete Mateo Bustos must have either missed out on that type of training, or simply forgot last weekend – he thought he had the win in the sprint-distance event (750 m swim, 20 km bike, 5 km run) wrapped up at a race in Sagunto, Spain last weekend, only to get passed in the last few metres as he turned to the crowd and gave a fist pump.