BROOKINGS – The Brookings Fire Department has been going out on calls lately, and Interim Fire Chief Pete Bolzer has noticed it’s drier than usual out there. “(It) really isn’t an inordinate amount of fire calls; it’s about our average. I think we’re averaging three calls a week right now,” Bolzer said Monday, adding that’s all calls, including false alarms; they’ve all been routine, and the fire calls have been small.