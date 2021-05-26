Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

By BABA AHMED and CARLEY PETESCH
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kcdL_0aC6Ibpn00

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali’s transitional president and prime minister will be released from detention gradually after resigning in the presence of international arbitrators who are in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, the adviser to the military authority who detained the two leaders said late Wednesday.

The resignation by the leader of an 18-month civilian transitional government risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability.

The U.N. Security Council indicated Wednesday after a closed meeting that the resignations were forced and demanded an immediate resumption of the civilian-led transition and return of the military to their barracks.

The world body, along with the African Union and other international bodies, as well as the U.S., have urged Mali’s military to release the transitional leaders.

The leader of Mali’s 2020 coup, Col. Assimi Goita, who has been serving as the transitional vice president since September, regained control of the West African country by deposing the president and prime minister in an unprecedented move. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested Monday, along with other government leaders, hours after naming a new Cabinet that did not include two major former junta leaders.

While in detention, N’Daw dismissed the prime minister before handing in his own resignation letter, according to a military official and a West African diplomat involved in mediations. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press on the subject.

Maj. Baba Cisse, the special adviser to Goita, who led the arrests Monday that have sparked international condemnation, said the resignations by both the prime minister and president were done in the presence of arbitrators and offered assurances the leaders would eventually be released.

“After the resignation of the transitional president and his prime minister, the detainees will recover their freedoms. This will be done gradually for the obvious security reasons,” he said at a news conference.

Cisse recited a list of reasons for the arrests of Mali’s heads of government, including accusations that the prime minister blocked the vice president on certain defense and security issues and violated the transitional charter by not consulting Goita about the formation of a new government.

The U.N. Security Council met Wednesday over Mali and in a statement condemned the arrests and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all the officials detained.

The statement, which was approved by all 15 council members after closed consultations, said that “imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable.”

The Security Council said it “noted with concern the risk of negative impact of these developments on ongoing efforts to counter terrorism, implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, and stabilize the center of Mali.”

The Security Council reiterated its strong support for mediation efforts by the African Union and West African regional group, known as ECOWAS, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the week’s events as a coup and warned of repercussions, including targeted sanctions.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday, “We were very clear with the junta: The transition must include civilians. It must be peaceful, it must be inclusive and it must be limited in time. What has happened ... constitutes for us a rupture of confidence.”

The European Union has also warned that it is “ready to consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who obstruct the Malian transition.”

The United States strongly condemned the detention of the civilian leaders, with the State Department saying it would be suspending security assistance to the Malian forces.

“The United States will also consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who impede Mali’s civilian-led transition to democratic governance,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

He said the U.S. was working closely with the local transition monitoring committee and other international actors to achieve the immediate and unconditional release of the government leaders held.

“A democratic, civilian-led government presents the best opportunity to achieve security and prosperity in Mali and the wider Sahel region,” the statement said.

Jonathan, who arrived Tuesday night with the West African delegation, said they came to Mali to listen to different parties, including the military, civil society groups and others.

Jonathan earlier acted as mediator in the political crisis last year after the junta detained former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Aug. 18, forcing him to resign. ECOWAS previously threatened the junta with sanctions if it did not install a civilian president and prime minister, and shorten the transitional period to 18 months.

When Goita released a statement Tuesday, he pledged to move forward with new elections in 2022 as previously promised. But his display of force raises fears that there could be further significant interference by the junta that overthrew the last democratically elected president.

The new political unrest could further destabilize efforts to control Mali’s long-running Islamic insurgency. The U.N. now spends some $1.2 billion annually on a peacekeeping mission in Mali and France’s military has spent eight years trying to stabilize its former colony amid the ongoing threat.

___

Associated Press writer Baba Ahmed reported this story in Bamako and AP writer Carley Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal. AP writer Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
46K+
Followers
48K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goodluck Jonathan
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Junta#Political Unrest#U S Government#Government In Crisis#Senegal#Bamako#Ap#West African#The U N Security Council#The African Union#Cabinet#The Security Council#Ecowas#Nigerian#French#The European Union#Malian#The State Department#Threate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Terrorism
Related
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Macron to reduce French military troops in Africa's Sahel

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the future reduction of France’s military presence fighting Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region. In a news conference, Macron spoke about the “profound transformation" of France’s military operation in Mali and neighboring countries — without giving a timeframe. France's...
Politics101 WIXX

Mali coup leader Assimi Goita sworn in as transitional president

BAMAKO (Reuters) -Assimi Goita, the Malian colonel who has overthrown two presidents in the past nine months, said he would oversee a transition toward democratic elections as he was sworn in as interim president on Monday. Goita had already been declared president by the constitutional court last month after ousting...
WorldVoice of America

Will Promises of Democratic Transition in Mali Convince France? 

PARIS - A promise Monday by Mali’s new interim president to hold democratic elections by early next year appears to meet some conditions set by France to resume recently suspended cooperation with Malian forces. But some hope Paris is slowly heading for the exit when it comes to its yearslong Barkhane anti-terrorist operation in the Sahel.
PoliticsVoice of America

Mali's New President Heads to ECOWAS After Double Coup

BAMAKO, MALI - West African leaders will meet in Ghana on Sunday to discuss a response to Mali's second coup in nine months, with the new president Colonel Assimi Goita attending. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invited Goita to come to Ghana's capital Accra for "consultations" ahead...
Politicsjusticenewsflash.com

Mali court appoints Assimi Goita as interim president | Mali News

When West African leaders prepared to respond to the coup in Mali, the appointment of the coup leader increased the stakes. The Constitutional Court of Mali appointed the colonel who led the military coup this week as the country’s new interim leader. The ruling was issued late on Friday, stating...
Politicsarcamax.com

Mali defies regional bloc to name junta leader interim president

Military Vice President Assimi Goita was appointed president of Mali’s interim government despite widespread calls for a return to civilian rule. Goita will resume the functions of president for the duration of the transition period and until elections are held, the Constitutional Court said in a statement late on Friday. The decision came ahead of a high-level meeting of West African heads of states which is expected to decide on a way forward for Mali.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Mali Constitutional Court Declares Goita Transitional President

Mali's constitutional court on Friday named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country's transitional president. The judgement stipulated that Goita would "exercise the functions of transitional president to lead the transition process to its conclusion", following his seizure of power this week. The constitutional court said...
Worlddistincttoday.net

Mali military releases transitional president, prime minister

Mali’s military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention, a top officer said Thursday. The release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who were in the West African nation to mediate its political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.
New York City, NYVoice of America

UN General Assembly to Vote 5 Countries to Security Council

NEW YORK - The U.N. General Assembly will vote Friday to give rotating seats on the powerful 15-nation Security Council to five countries. Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates are all running unchallenged for two-year terms. But to succeed, each will still need to secure a two-thirds majority of the secret ballots cast. Albania is the only candidate that has never held a seat on the council.
Republic, PAwcn247.com

UN strongly condemns violations in Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemned violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic and warning again that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers there may constitute war crimes. The press statement was issued Monday after closed-door Security Council discussions and a briefing from the U.N. special envoy to the country. During an open council meeting on the broader central Africa region, the United States and Russia traded accusations over actions in the troubled Central African Republic. The meetings followed a May 30 border incident that heightened tensions between the Central African Republic and Chad.
Food & Drinksinvesting.com

Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray in famine -U.N. document

ADDIS ABABA/NEW YORK (Reuters) -An analysis by United Nations agencies and aid groups estimates that about 350,000 people in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region are in famine conditions, according to an internal U.N. document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The Ethiopian government disputes the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis,...
Africawcn247.com

ICC prosecutor urges Sudan to hand over Darfur suspects

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Fatou Bensouda has given her last briefing to the U.N. Security Council as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. She lamented Wednesday that the tribunal has not yet brought justice to victims of atrocities in Sudan’s western Darfur region. But she says a new era in Sudan and the transfer of the first Darfur suspect to the court should give them hope. Bensouda cautions that “the road ahead remains long and fraught with dangers," saying Sudan’s transition to demcoracy “is still in its infancy” following the 2019 ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir. Her term as chief prosecutor ends June 15.
Worldthebftonline.com

Foreign Minister holds talks with UN Secretary-General

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, as part of Ghana’s campaign to secure support from member-states for her candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, paid a courtesy call on the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on 8th June 2021. During...
Worldmemphissun.com

UN rights envoy warns of mass deaths' in Myanmar's Kayah

New York [US], June 10 (ANI): A United Nations rights expert has warned of "mass deaths" from starvation, disease and exposure in the Kayah State of Myanmar after 1,00,000 civilians fled following "brutal, indiscriminate attacks" by the military. "Mass deaths from starvation, disease and exposure could occur in Kayah State...
WorldMetro International

U.S. pushes U.N. Security Council to publicly address Ethiopia’s Tigray

(Reuters) -U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday pushed for the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly on Ethiopia’s conflict-torn Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are suffering from famine. “What are we afraid of? What are we trying to hide? The Security Council’s failure...