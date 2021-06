As an Uber driver campaigning for my rights, I was disappointed to learn that the deal announced by Uber with the GMB union last week was a dud. The fact that an agreement that signs away collective bargaining on pay was celebrated as a turning point for gig economy workers is a sad reflection of the state of the British trade union movement. It’s also quite obviously a PR move by Uber, but the fact that it felt it necessary to offer up an olive branch, however meagre, is at least testament to the power being built by drivers on the ground.