Open Mic: What I’ve Learned

By Pacific Sun
pacificsun.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all in sales, but my advice: never take a sales class. Be knowledgeable, be honest and be yourself. Never underestimate the average person’s bullshit meter. Take care of the basics. Not flossing doesn’t make you a badass. Pay your bills, check your tires, sleep well—that’s your base. Running...

pacificsun.com
OKIE IN EXILE — Things I’ve Learned

Before I start on the things I’ve learned over the years, let me say that the chief of these is that I am not as smart as I think I am. So, if you want to tell me that after you’ve finished reading the list, you can save yourself the trouble; I already know.
RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: I’ve just had a baby and feel out of my depth – what should I do?

“I always thought of myself as a competent, organised business woman, capable of doing anything I put my mind to. I held down a substantial career and was always highly thought of as I took responsibility for international divisions of my company. I kept working throughout my pregnancy, even when I had periods of morning sickness, and I only stopped two weeks before my baby was born.
Mental HealthWebMD

How I've Learned to Manage a Schizophrenia Episode

It has been 17 years since I was formally diagnosed with schizophrenia, and I’m happy to say that I’m in a good place in my recovery. But there are those days when I’m not doing well and have to manage symptoms of an episode. If you don’t deal with it...
Kidsmomcollective.com

What I’ve Learned From One Year of Virtual 4K with my Daughter

Anyone with kids knows, time flies. So that’s why, for years, I’ve been trying to prepare my daughter (and myself) for 4K. We’ve read books like “All You Need to Know Before You Start School,” bought a fun glittery backpack and pencil case. Even chose a special First Day of School outfit. But beginning virtual 4K in the fall of 2020? Let’s just say it didn’t go as expected.
Incredible Lessons I’ve Learned About Photos

Religioncatholicexchange.com

What I Learned from the Lady in the Magenta Hat

Churches attract a lot of weird people. I first became aware of this in sixth grade at my parochial school. Whenever we marched into the church for choir practice, adoration, or Mass, we saw a woman sitting in the back pew. She always held a magenta knitted hat, but I don’t remember her ever wearing it. I never wondered why she was always in the church. To my young eyes, the gray hair was enough evidence that she had nothing better to do. She was always happy to see us and liked to ask what we were learning. She said she was praying for her daughter. When she wasn’t chatting with us, she would hum a melody quietly enough to be unobtrusive, but loud enough to be heard. I liked her.
Agriculturenrcolumbus.com

Column: What I learned in a tobacco field

I’ve heard a lot of conversation lately about the heat. A lot of the talk had to do with time spent in hot tobacco fields and the benefits thereof. The nostalgic picture does not actually fit with the reality. I have always said that nostalgia is just edited memory. I write a lot of nostalgic stuff and leave out all the real stuff that might be something we don’t want to remember.
svpino.com

7 lessons I’ve learned about starting a career in machine learning.

About taking action, your approach, communities, and shortcuts. Right about when the pandemic started, I started helping others divert themselves into machine learning. It was mostly software engineers looking to learn new skills and people migrating from less lucrative careers. I’ve learned a few things in the process. These are...
MoviesDerrick

7 big lessons I've learned from a life of moviegoing — and why I'm overjoyed to return

LOS ANGELES — Midway through the 1982 screen musical "Annie," the characters stop and do something that's incidental to the plot but essential to their pleasure: They go to the movies. It's the 1930s, and hard times are sending audiences to the pictures in droves, though few can afford to go in such style as Annie and Daddy Warbucks, chauffeured by town car to Radio City Music Hall. Before the curtains part on "Camille," a splendid weepie starring Greta Garbo at her finest, they're treated to a proper billionaire's welcome, first from a receiving line of ushers and then a chorus of Rockettes: "Let's go to the movies/ Let's go see the stars," they sing. "Red lights holler, deep Depression/ What do we care? Movies are there!"
LifestyleBrainerd Dispatch

Swift: I tried a 3-day juice fast and this is what I learned

FARGO — It wasn’t so much a juice fast as a juice Swift. But after interviewing Renae Mitchell, the “Juice Box Hero” behind Juice Box Fargo, I found myself seriously pondering a juice fast. Prior to meeting Mitchell, I'd viewed juice fasts as a fad — something that Jennifer Aniston...
BusinessHampshire Review

'I'm proud of what we've been able to do'

Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger issued a statement on Friday that covered 3 main points:. We have worked tirelessly to mold our services into the exemplary operations you see today and since that time. We can do nothing about 2014 only 2021 and beyond. Almost no one who works here...
Public Healthtimes-georgian.com

Murphy: What we've learned from the pandemic

I’m a pondering person, always thinking and wondering, and needing to make sense of the world. I question, reject what doesn’t make sense, and glean lessons from life. Santa fell from belief when scrutiny of his one-night gifting didn’t make sense. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
RecipesTelegraph

Delia at 80: what we've learned from the queen of home cooking

Delia; a name so familiar it has its own entry in the Collins English Dictionary. A noun, it reads, denoting “the recipes or style of cooking of British cookery writer, Delia Smith.”. One “does a Delia” or serves “a Delia dish”; the “Delia effect”, indeed, is a well-known phenomenon which...
AnimalsTelegraph

Why I've taken on the biggest challenge of my life and am learning to ride a racehorse in my 40s

It is a beautiful cold spring morning and I am galloping flat-out on a horse that I have absolutely no control over. Someone shouts, “Don’t worry, he’ll pull up at the top!” and luckily he does. The adrenaline courses through me, my arms ache from pulling so hard and my legs feel like jelly. I love every single second. This is my first time on a racehorse and I can’t wait to do it all over again.
’Open Mics to Open Minds’ coming in September

“What I try to tell young people is that if you come together with a mission, and it’s grounded with love and a sense of community, you can make the impossible possible.”. Politician and civil rights leader John Lewis never met Steven Fitzgerald, so he was not referring to “Mr....
Societysportswar.com

That is what I've seen as well.

If you can make it past 4 years there, you are either a grade A arsehole, or... well there is no or. The culture there is so corrupt, it ain't funny. But that's what happens when your 'values' are a list of 20 different items that each conflict with one another.
Educationcoursera.org

Life, Learning, and Coursera Plus: What I learned while on parental leave

Meet Bernard. He’s a data strategist at PwC and a committed lifelong learner. After earning his double master’s degree, he subscribed to Coursera Plus, and has continued to study topics such as artificial intelligence, design, and professional development. Today, he shares insights about his learning journey on Coursera after completing over 200 courses. You can also find his top study tips and note-taking advice on our blog.