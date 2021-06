The European Council (24 - 25 June) was dominated by two subjects: Russia and the Franco-German proposal for an EU-Russia summit - which was abandoned - and the rule of law. While the debate on the rule of law in Europe has been simmering for some time, the recent anti-LGBTIQ proposals of the Hungarian government seemed to present a tipping point. Even provoking, at least one leader, the Netherlands Prime Minister Marc Rutte to question whether Orban’s Hungary belonged in the EU.