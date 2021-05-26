Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Commissioners Commence 2021 Summer Tourism Season

By Alyssa Riccardi
jerseyshoreonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONMOUTH COUNTY – The Board of County Commissioners have announced the opening of the 2021 summer tourism season at a press conference at the Avon Boardwalk. “I am excited for this tourism season and getting our restaurants and businesses back on track for a great summer,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Tourism said. “I can’t wait to see all of our Monmouth County beaches and businesses full of happy visitors from near and far!”

www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Brookdale, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Sandy Hook, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Officials#National Park Service#State Officials#Gold Star Parent Cards#President Ceo#Workforce Development#Tourism Visitmonmouth Com#Monmouth County Tourism#Monmouth County Clerk#Memorial Day Weekend#Gateway National Park#Year Round Restaurants#Liaison#Pier Village#Avon Boardwalk#Beaches#Service Employees#Saturdays#Open Tuesdays#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Tri-Town News Datebook, May 19

• The Cream Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at the New Egypt Firehouse, 59 Main St., New Egypt. All lot owners are invited to attend. Details: 609-758-8663. • New Jersey Blood Services is conducting blood drives which are open to the public....
Shrewsbury, NJPosted by
redbankgreen

SHREWSBURY: YMCA NAMES BOARD MEMBERS

Top row: Latonya Brennan, Ming Chen, Lori Ferguson and Marilyn Grabowski. Bottom row: Itzel Perez Hernandez, Glenn Alonzo Richardson and David Stout. [Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County]. The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County is pleased to announce the addition of seven new members to its board...
Atlantic Highlands, NJtworivertimes.com

New Habitat Home Coming to Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Under sunny skies May 6, volunteers of Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County (HFHMC) came together to start building a home and ramps for families in need. With the help of many, an empty lot on Leonard Avenue will soon become a two-story structure for individuals with...
Monmouth County, NJwbjb.org

County announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced that an emergency rental assistance program, “Monmouth County ERAP,” will begin accepting applications starting Thursday, May 13. The purpose of the Monmouth County ERAP is to prevent evictions and homelessness by providing rental assistance for eligible households in Monmouth...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

League calls on citizens to become involved

According to the Pew Research Center, no matter what your party affiliation, there is equal agreement that citizens should follow what happens in government and politics. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, 101-year-old organization, believes democratic government depends upon informed and active participation of citizens at all levels of government.