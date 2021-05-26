Commissioners Commence 2021 Summer Tourism Season

MONMOUTH COUNTY – The Board of County Commissioners have announced the opening of the 2021 summer tourism season at a press conference at the Avon Boardwalk. “I am excited for this tourism season and getting our restaurants and businesses back on track for a great summer,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Tourism said. “I can’t wait to see all of our Monmouth County beaches and businesses full of happy visitors from near and far!”