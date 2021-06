Only the Toronto Raptors, with their painful history of retaining talent, could replicate the anxiety of player free agency but with an executive. Raptors president Masai Ujiri remains unsigned despite two years of speculation over his future. After the disaster in Tampa, the 50-year-old champion made a brief stop in Toronto to address the media, only to duck more questions about his contract, before capping his press conference by teasing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring the Raptors home. A week later, Ujiri re-emerged in Kigali to take in the Basketball Africa League while rubbing elbows with Rwanda president Paul Kagame and French president Emmanuel Macron.