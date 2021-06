The Flash formally bids adieu to original cast-member Carlos Valdes' Cisco Ramon in Tuesday's episode. However before Cisco heads to Star City for his new job, he teams up with OG Team Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), to take down the newest version of Rainbow Raider (Jona Xiao). While "Good-Bye Vibrations" serves Cisco's formal goodbye episode, this isn't the last time we'll see Cisco this season. "I'm coming back, baby, for the last two!" Valdes recently told EW. "I think it's really flattering and gratifying to get to do a big old goodbye, and then come in as a surprise at the very end to help the team take down on a formidable foe."