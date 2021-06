MOBILE, Ala. — In March 2014, Shanesha Taylor, a Black single mother, was arrested after police found her two young children, ages 6 months and 2 years, in her parked car while she went inside for a job interview with a State Farm Insurance agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the immediate aftermath, her children were taken from her custody. Though they were returned to her in a few months, she was sentenced to 18 years (yes, years) of supervised probation.