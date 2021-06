Sevilla and Valencia name starting lineups for this evening’s match at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. It’s unlikely, but Sevilla are still in the hunt for La Liga after Barcelona’s shock draw with Levante last night. They welcome Valencia to the Sanchez-Pizjuan this evening hungry for a win, if not to try and apply pressure to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid than to see if they could catch Barcelona and finish in the top three.