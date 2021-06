-UNDATED (AP) - The Nashville Predators need to win in Game 6 of their first-round series against Carolina to avoid elimination. The Montreal Canadiens need to win at Toronto to force a Game 6 or go home for the season. Both games are tonight. Nashville has increased capacity to just over 14,000 fans. Montreal could have 2,500 on Saturday night in what would be the first sporting event with fans in Canada since the pandemic began. The pressure is on for the Predators and Canadiens to stay alive in the playoffs.