Beginning September 1st Texans will no longer be required to have a license to carry a gun. Texas have previously been required to have a license to carry a gun. A few years ago Texas legislature passed a bill where you could open carry if you had a license. Last week on June 16th Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill approved by the Texas Congress to allow Texans to carry a handguns without a permit. House Bill 1927 will allowed holstered handguns without a permit. This will go into effect September 1st.