Let's Edit Together (white vinyl 7") (1 per customer) Award Tour (Green mix) (3:56) Review: Vancouver-based DJ and producer Nick Bike is in a fine run of form with a number of slick 7" edits landing all in the same small timeframe. After recently tackling East Oakland rapper Too Short's 'Blow The Whistle' he now looks to Al Green's iconic 'Let's Stay Together.' He lets swooning strings open with a luxuriant vibe before a more driving back beat powers things along as the original vocal comes in. 'Award Tour' (Green mix) takes the original melodies and adds them to a rolling hip hop beat with some more contemporary rap styles delivered over the top.