Okay so I’ve only been to one of the twelve places included on this list (Marie’s Crisis, which is super close to Adafruit HQ in NYC). However, I feel like the best part about this list is it’s making me think of the so many different music/food joint combos that are missing from it (I can think of about 10 I’ve visited in just Ireland alone – Hairy Lemon Pub in Dublin, Tigh Coili in Galway, and at least a handful in Harlem – Silvana is a personal fave, and that’s just off the top of my head). Anyway, if you love listening to live music while you grab a bite, check out this fun post from Atlas Obscura Lists.