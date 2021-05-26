Willis Towers Watson reaffirms commitment to Buffalo, despite reorganization

Brandi Payne heard talk that homes in Ellicottville were selling at a record pace and prices. She and her husband, Seth, found out firsthand when they listed their two-year-old, three-bedroom townhouse in the Village of Ellicottville. It sold in four days, for $376,000 and $17,000 above asking price. The Paynes are moving to a newly constructed home in the Cattaraugus County town of Portville to be closer to Brandi's family.