Buffalo, NY

Willis Towers Watson reaffirms commitment to Buffalo, despite reorganization

By Dan Miner
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 15 days ago
International brokerage is still committed to its hub in Buffalo, but won’t comment on the future size of its workforce here.

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Business First

The student housing challenge: 'If you aren’t top-notch, your apartments will sit empty'

When the Auden Buffalo student housing complex opens this fall, it may set the bar for student housing. You won't find pre-fab college dorms with concrete walls, tile floors and inexpensive furnishings. Instead there's an outdoor skating rink, an in-ground pool, two in-ground whirlpools, fire pits, saunas, a gym and fitness center, a yoga studio, a small movie theater, a clubhouse and pool and foosball tables.
Posted by
Buffalo Business First

Crane Watch: TM Montante moving on new Niagara Falls projects

With a Niagara Falls building at 616 Niagara St. fully leased, TM Montante Development LLC is turning to its newest project there. TM Montante is seeking tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to help finance renovations to two buildings at 500-502 Third St. Both are vacant and are considered key parcels in the urban renewal effort in Niagara Falls. TM Montante of the Town of Tonawanda will invest $3.38 million in the project.
Rochester, NY
Buffalo Business First

People Inc. expanding Rochester workforce

The Buffalo region’s largest nonprofit service provider is expanding its workforce in Rochester. People Inc. is hiring nearly 50 people in Monroe County, part of an ongoing expansion of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. With revenue of nearly $200 million, People Inc. is the...
Ellicottville, NY
Buffalo Business First

Low inventory, rising demand drive Ellicottville housing market to record levels

Brandi Payne heard talk that homes in Ellicottville were selling at a record pace and prices. She and her husband, Seth, found out firsthand when they listed their two-year-old, three-bedroom townhouse in the Village of Ellicottville. It sold in four days, for $376,000 and $17,000 above asking price. The Paynes are moving to a newly constructed home in the Cattaraugus County town of Portville to be closer to Brandi's family.
Buffalo, NY

Good Morning, Buffalo: Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Bisons looking to hire additional employees for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're still looking for a summer job, how about working for the Buffalo Bisons?. The Bisons are hiring several seasonal foodservice associates, including managers, cooks, cashiers and porters. The team also said non-profit organizations can apply to run a concession stand and raise funds for their...
Buffalo, NY

McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

The longtime owner of the McCarley Gardens is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer to rehabilitate and expand the affordable-housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, in what could be the downstate developer's second major initiative in the Buffalo market. St. John Baptist Church is...