Helen Marie Kohl, 89, died May 24, 2021, in Wakefield, Kansas. She was born February 27, 1932, in Miltonvale, Kan., to Ellis Shepard and Ruth Garretson. Helen was raised in the Miltonvale community. She married Lionel Kohl in 1951. He preceded her in death in 2008. Helen worked as a tax preparer for many years. She was a member of the Miltonvale Christian Church and the Concordia American Legion Auxiliary.