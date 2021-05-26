Cancel
Tony Awards, Sidelined by the Pandemic, Sets September Date for 4-Hour Celebration

By Ryan McPhee
Playbill
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 15-month delay, the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing have secured a date for the 74th annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will take place September 26 in a four-hour celebration spread across two separate televised events. Winners for a majority of the categories—the nominees for which were announced...

www.playbill.com
