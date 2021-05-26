How to play as All Might in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero
All Might is the symbol of Peace and Justice in My Hero Academia, and you have the chance to play as him in the mobile game The Strongest Hero. All Might is considered one of the better heroes to play in this game and has some of the strongest attacks. But when you finally obtain this character, what is the best way to utilize him, and how do you play with his attack combos to turn him into a deadly force of unstoppable power?www.msn.com