The 1991(ish) Music Issue: Louisville Punk And Hardcore Through The Camera Lens
Photos shared with LEO from Chris Higdon, Kayte Garcia, Sean Fawbush, Adam Colvin and Mike Bucayu. This photo essay is a collection of photos both by and collected by Chris Higdon, Mike Bucayu, Kayte Garcia and Sean Fawbush. We hope you can see the photos and feel the energy of the era. One of the most unique things about Louisville’s punk and hardcore scene is the level of documentation and paraphernalia. People were writing, snapping photos with film cameras, making zines, stickers, shirts, in addition to all the kids making great music.www.leoweekly.com