Lunchbox’s 2nd Psychic Opinion Gave Him Another Gravely Answer

Morgan admitted during The Bobby Bones Show yesterday (June 16) that she accidentally stole something and an idea came up to use that situation as a funny segment. While she was grocery shopping, Morgan left the store with paper towels without scanning them. They were on the bottom part of her cart and she totally forgot about them until she put it together a few days later that she didn't think she ever paid for them. So after admitting the unintentional mistake on the show, she said she felt bad so much so that she needed to go back and pay for them, but wasn't sure how to handle it all.