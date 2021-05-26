Cancel
'Be proud of the season': Duke women's golf falls to Oklahoma State in NCAA semifinals

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.—In a 36-hole Scottsdale Showdown, the Blue Devils sent their fellow Devils home in the morning. But the afternoon edition of this Wild West battle was ultimately won by a crafty group of Cowgirls. While No. 2 seed-Duke knocked off No. 7-seed Arizona State 3-1-1 in the quarterfinals at...

