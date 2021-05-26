'Be proud of the season': Duke women's golf falls to Oklahoma State in NCAA semifinals

After the 2019-20 season’s abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the women’s golf team made history in its 2020-21 slate. A trailblazing squad, the team won its first conference title and achieved its highest national ranking ever. North Texas also qualified for NCAA Regionals for the second time in program history and the first as an automatic qualifier after winning the Conference USA title. “It’s really been a wild [season],” junior Audrey Tan said. “From being fortunate to play last fall to having such a successful spring season.” Starting with September’s Schooner Fall Classic hosted by the University of Oklahoma, the Mean Green played seven regular season tournaments. North Texas finished No. 4 at the Schooner (26-over-par), two shots behind Oklahoma and Texas Christian University (+24) who tied for No. 2 as Baylor University paced the field at 7-under-par. Meanwhile, fifth-year senior Lauren Cox took No. 3 individually. “[The team] had a lot of high finishes against a lot of good teams,” Cox said. North Texas carried the momentum throughout its season, tallying top-five finishes against highly-ranked opponents at the University of Texas-San Antonio’s Maryb S. Kauth Invitational and North Texas’ home event, The Bruzzy. In finishing No. 3 at The Bruzzy, the Mean Green topped Oklahoma, TCU and then-No. 17 the University of Houston. By the time of the C-USA tournament, North Texas had all but secured an at-large bid to the NCAA women’s golf tournament with a No. 33 national ranking (the top 50 teams are typically guaranteed bids). This eased pressure on the team at the competition and North Texas won by 12 strokes as Tan took the individual title at 9-under-par. “It’s very special to me to know we made program history,” Tan said. “How far I’ve come, it’s a testament to all the hard work and everything I’ve done.” On a hot streak and ready to compete on the national stage, the Mean Green then set sights on competing at the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional tournament on May 10-12. The first two days of the tournament were canceled due to inclement weather and course conditions. On the final day, players showed up to the course expecting to play and waited for four hours before hearing the tourney had been canceled altogether.